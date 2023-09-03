Tummala urged to join Congress

Khammam: Congress party election campaign co-chairman Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy called on former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao at his camp office in Khammam on Saturday and invited him into the Congress party.

Speaking to the media after meeting with Tummala Nageswara Rao, Srinivasa Reddy said Rao worked with commitment and sincerity in whichever party he was. He alleged some forces in the BRS party were working to send hard and sincere leaders out of the party. Reddy said Rao worked hard for strengthening the BRS party in erstwhile Khammam where BRS had a very nominal presence. He said Tummala faced shame and insult in the BRS party like me earlier. He praised Tummala as a very experienced leader who played a key role in erstwhile Khammam district development.

Ponguleti said the days of KCR as the CM were numbered. He expressed confidence that Congress party would sweep both Khammam and Kothagudem districts in the coming elections.

Tummala Nageswara Rao said, “TPCC president A Revanth Reddy had met me and today party elections campaign co-chairman Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy invited me into Congress party but a decision would be taken after consulting followers.” He thanked Srinivasa Reddy for inviting him to join the Congress party.

Tummala Nageswara Rao once again reiterated that he was continuing in politics to complete Sri Sitarama lift Irrigation project and wash the feet of both districts’ people. On hearing the meeting of the two leaders, hundreds of rushed to the camp office to know the outcome.