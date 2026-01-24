Two Die in Marble Slab Accident in Khammam District

A tragic accident claimed the lives of two young men in Banglatanda village of Garla mandal when marble slabs fell on them during unloading operations on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Tarun (27), a resident of Banglatanda, and Avinash (29) from Kamepalli mandal in Khammam district. Both men died on the spot after the heavy marble slabs accidentally collapsed on them while they were loading and unloading the material.

Upon receiving information from local residents, the police rushed to the scene, registered a case and initiated an investigation. The bodies were later shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police informed the families of the victims, leaving parents and relatives devastated by the sudden loss. A pall of gloom has descended over their native villages as the young men had left home for work, unaware of the tragedy that awaited them.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited as the investigation continues.