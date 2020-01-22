Viswarupa Seva to mark the end of Mukkoti Ekadasi celebrations

Bhadrachalam: All set for the Viswarupa Seva ritual to be held at the Lord Rama temple on Wednesday. The seva will mark the end of Mukkoti Ekadasi celebrations that started on December 28, 2019.

It can be recalled here that the Mukkoti Ekadasi celebrations were conducted in two phases, the Pagalpatthu and the Rapathu. The main events of the festival, Teppothsavam ( float festival) was conducted on January 5 and Uttara Dwara Darshanam was facilitated on January 6.

The priests will conduct the Viswarupa Seva ritual on Wednesday where all the idols of the Lord will be decorated and assembled at one place. The ritual will be performed on the temple premises from 6 pm to 8 pm amid chanting of hymns. Meanwhile, the temple officials have made all arrangements to provide hassle-free darshan to the devotees.