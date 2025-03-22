Wanaparthy: 11 students skip SSC exam

Wanaparthy: The tenth-grade board exams commenced on Friday at 9.30 am across 36 centres in this district. Collec-tor Adarsh Surabhi visited the government girls HS and Boys’ HS here. He inspected the security ar-rangements, temporary medical centres and drinking water facilities for students at the centres.

He checked whether a CCTV camera was installed in the hall where the question papers were being opened by the superintendent. The DC instructed students should reach the centres before the exam starts.

The collector emphasised that none, including the flying squad and invigilators, is allowed to carry a mo-bile phone inside the centre. He instructed that all mobile phones must be left outside before entering the exam premises.

Of the 6,853 students expected to appear for the exams across the centres, 6,842 students attended. Eleven students were absent, according to DEO Mohammad Abdul Ghani. Local tahsildar Ramesh Reddy accompanied the collector.