Wanaparthy: Congress backs stir by Anganwadi staff

Thudi Meghareddy, a Congress leader of Wanaparthy constituency, said that the Telangana government is putting Anganwadi workers in trouble.
Wanaparthy : Thudi Meghareddy, a Congress leader of Wanaparthy constituency, said that the Telangana government is putting Anganwadi workers in trouble. On Wednesday, he announced his support for the protest undertaken by around 1,000 Anganwadi workers in Wanaparthy.
He was all praise for their services in general and particularly during the Covid period. He demanded that the government immediately increase their salaries to Rs 26,000 and also provide Rs 5 lakh to every retired Anganwadi teacher.
When the Anganwadi teachers staged a dharna to solve their problems, officials broke the locks of Anganwadi centers and made it appear that the Anganwadi centers were functioning normally. He said they would stand by the protesters and even approach courts on their behalf against the officials for breaking open the locks.
Former MPP of Wanaparthy Shankar Naik, Peddamandadi Sarpanch Venkataswamy, councillors Radhakrishna, Venkatesh, Brahmam Chari and others participated.