Wanaparthy: Congress conducts ‘Vijayotsav rally’

Pebbair (Wanaparthy) : On the occasion of the completion of Bharat Jodo Yatra started by Rahul Gandhi on September 7 last year, urban and mandal Congress leaders in Pebbair town took out a ‘Vijayotsavrally’ to explain to the people the Congress party ideology and roadmap for the welfare of the people.

Mandal Congress president EddulaVijayavardhan Reddy and Wanaparthyblock Congress president Akki Srinivas Goud participated in the rally and addressed the participants.

Reddy and Goud said that the central and the state governments failed to meet the needs of the people. They said BC Dalit Bandhuwas taken up only with an eye on the elections and that the benefits were reaching only very few. The Congress party would spread its welfare programmes to benefit all sections of the society, they said.

Several Congress leaders at the mandal level including working president Venkatesagar, general secretary Manyam, Youth Congress leaders Gandham Ranjith Kumar,former Sarpanch Surender Goud, and others took part in the programme.