Wanaparthy: Municipal chief Eddula Karunasree Sainath allays fear of property owners

Wanaparthy : Municipal Chairperson Eddula Karunasree Sainath has allays fear of the people had to part with their properties due to road widening works undertaken as a part of Pebbair town development He assure that those who lost houses will be benefitted by the government.

Speaking to media persons at the municipal office, Eddula said that the Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy is developing Pebberu Municipality like no other municipality in Wanaparthy district with special attention.

She said that the politicians are not able to digest the development and are misleading the people for their political gain. People should cooperate with the government for the development of the town irrespective of their political affiliations.

Vice-Chairman Karaswamy said that Minister Niranjan Reddy has taken up these works with a lot of foresight and said that it is a matter of expectation that politics should not be involved in the development.

Municipal Vice-Chairman Karreswamy, 3rd Ward Councilor Parvathi Mahender Goud, 12th Ward Councilor Mekala Sumathi Ellaiah Yadav, 5th Ward Councilor Gopi Babu participated in this programme.