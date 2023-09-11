Wanaparthy: Rich tributes paid to Chakali Ailamma

Wanaparthy: Chakali (Chityala) Ailamma, the washerwoman, is a symbol of the self-respect of the lower classes and women’s dynamism, District Additional Collector S Tirupathi Rao

Chakali Ailamma showed courage and bravery and instilled fear in the hearts of the countrymen and rajakars of that time. She is an inspiration to women. She supported the activists and provided food like a mother, even as she took part in the armed struggle.

On the occasion of her death anniversary on Sunday, the Additional Collector was the chief guest at a programme organized by the district backward classes welfare department at the Integrated District Office Complex of Wanaparthy. They paid rich tributes to her. District Treasurer Papanna, honorary advisors Palakonda Satyanarayana, assistant secretary Anjaneya, town secretary Srinivas, and others took part in the programme.

Chakali Ailamma portraits were garlanded in Wanaparthy district center and Pebberu mandal center. She was remembered for her fighting spirit. Devarakonda Vijay thanked CM KCR for organizing the birth anniversary of Telangana Armed Struggle fighter of ‘Veeranarimani Chakali Ailamma.’

She fought against the Nizam’s rule and Visnuru Deshmukh. She was born on September 26, 1895 in Kishta Puram, Rayaparthi mandal, and was married to Chityala Narsaiya of Palakurti, and they had five sons and two children. Mallampally took some land on lease in Palakurti belonging to Kondala Rao. Four acres were harvested. However, he complained to Deshmukh that Ailamma Pai, who was not working in the local Patwari’s farm at that time, joined the Communists. He sent his men to take over the field cultivated by Ailamma, claiming that it was registered in his name. Ailamma shooed them away with the help of the community. She filed a case in the court and won with the help of the famous lawyer Konda Laxman Bapuji.

She joined Nadu Sangam allied with the communists to save her farm from Deshmukh’s goons.

The day of the launch of a movement to retrieve her land marked the beginning of the Telangana Armed Struggle. Later on, she became an inspiration for the Telangana statehood movement as well.