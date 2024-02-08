Will expose true colours of KCR & sons: Ministers

Kodad /Huzurnagar : Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao and Damodara Rajanarsimha questioned why the former Chief Minister KCR had not opened his mouth till now on Medigadda Barrage damage, the main asset of the Kaleshwaram projects built by the KCR government with a loan of Rs one lakh crore. On Wednesday, the trio toured both Huzurnagar and Kodad Assembly constituencies and reviewed infrastructure of the medical and health sectors.

Speaking after the groundbreaking ceremony of a 100-bed hospital to be built in Kodad of Suryapet district on Wednesday, they said that a situation has arisen where the interest of Rs 10,000 crore per annum to be paid for the debt of Rs 1 lakh crore. They mocked that till now there is no record of irrigation of even one acre of land through Kaleshwaram Project.

They underscored that not only Medigadda barrage, Annaram and Sundilla barrages are also in the pitiable condition like Meddigadda.

They stated that over the past ten years, KCR, his son KTR and son-in-law Harish Rao converted the projects into their own ATMs and collected crores of rupees from the contractors in the form of commissions.

They stressed that former CM KCR agreed for only 250 TMC water against the actual quota of 500 TMC share of Krishna water to Telangana. KCR’s meaningless decision helped AP to get 550 TMC. They mocked KCR over shedding crocodile tears on Krishna waters.

They said that the incompetence of the BRS government in the last ten years did more good to Andhra than to Telangana. They said that the true colour of KCR and sons would be exposed during the Assembly session.

The corruption and irregularities committed by the BRS government in the irrigation sector will be put before the. They said that the education and medical sectors have been completely weakened during the BRS regime and added that the Congress government is striving hard to set right the systems.