Will not be cowed down by Cong threats, says Namburi

Khammam: “TheBharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not be cowed down by threats or intimidation from the Congress party,” said Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao, Khammam Parliament Convener of the BJP, while addressing party workers and supporters during the ongoing Gram Panchayat Sarpanch elections, here, on Sunday.

He alleged that Congress leaders were threatening sarpanch candidates and voters by warning them that they would be denied Indiramma housing and other government welfare schemes if they support BJP-backed candidates. “Such tactics,” he said, “reflect political insecurity and are aimed at misleading the public.”

“Those contesting on behalf of the BJP stand with commitment, integrity, and dedication to the nation and dharma. Congress leaders must understand that BJP candidates are not people who will bow down to hollow threats,” Rao stated. He asserted that the BJP is not afraid of such pressure tactics.

Rao further emphasized that many welfare initiatives and development works often claimed by the Congress were, in fact, made possible due to funding and policies of the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He cited village roads, household electricity connections, toilets, Ujjwala gas connections, fertilizer subsidies for farmers, Rythu Vedikas, burial grounds, and other infrastructure as examples of development achieved through funds directly allocated to Gram Panchayats by the Modi-led government.

He also expressed confidence in the BJP’s growing strength at the grassroots level. “In the first phase of the elections, the BJP has already succeeded in winning more sarpanch posts than in the past. In the current phase as well, we are confident of securing a higher number of positions than expected,” he said. Rao specifically stated that the BJP is poised to win all the contested Sarpanch seats in the Sathupalli constituency.

As part of the election campaign, BJP leaders conducted extensive outreach programmes in Rejerla, Kistharam, Mallaram, and Tallada villages in support of BJP candidates. The campaign saw the participation of Local Body Elections Convener Ramesh, Sathupalli Mandal President Sali Shiva, District Vice President Sudarshan Mishra, Sheshagiri, Satyanarayana Reddy, Anji Reddy, and several other party leaders and workers.