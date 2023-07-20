Live
- Gold rates in Bangalore today stable check the rates on July 20
- Sabita demands action against spurious seed sellers
- Technical glitches to the fore in allotment of seats for Biotechnology course
- Weather update: Heavy rains to continue for more four days in Andhra Pradesh
- Govt announces Sri Dasarathi Krishnamacharya Award for Nateshwara Sharma
- Netflix ends password sharing in India
- Hubli Dharwad police removed 530 rowdy sheeters from list
- TS all set to launch deworming campaign today
- 2- BHK houses to be distributed in from next month
- Krishna district under-19 girls cricket team selected
Will work hard for victory of Congress: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy
Highlights
Nalgonda: A meeting of top Congress leaders was held at the residence of MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday. Speaking to media persons, the MP...
Nalgonda: A meeting of top Congress leaders was held at the residence of MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday. Speaking to media persons, the MP said that they would go to the people from August.
All the leaders of the party would work unitedly leaving aside differences. He exuded confidence that they would work hard for the next five months to bring the Congress party to power once again. Komatireddy said the meeting discussed the steps to be taken to ensure the Congress’ victory in the upcoming elections.
He said they also have plans to take out a bus Yatra across the State. Komatireddy expressed confidence that his party will win all the 12 seats in the combined Nalgonda district.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS