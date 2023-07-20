Will work hard for victory of Congress: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Nalgonda: A meeting of top Congress leaders was held at the residence of MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday. Speaking to media persons, the MP said that they would go to the people from August.

All the leaders of the party would work unitedly leaving aside differences. He exuded confidence that they would work hard for the next five months to bring the Congress party to power once again. Komatireddy said the meeting discussed the steps to be taken to ensure the Congress’ victory in the upcoming elections.

He said they also have plans to take out a bus Yatra across the State. Komatireddy expressed confidence that his party will win all the 12 seats in the combined Nalgonda district.