Work intensifies on NH-563 linking Jagtial to Khammam

Karimnagar : The development of the 248.83 km long National Highway-563, connecting Jagtial to Khammam, is underway, with a particular focus on the Karimnagar-Warangal section. This crucial 68 km stretch is being transformed into a four-lane road, with 7 km already completed. Except for one or two places, land acquisition has almost been completed. A total of 258.67 hectares of land is required in Karimnagar district for this National Highway. It is known that many farmers and residents of Kesavapatnam, Manakondur and Kothapalli mandals of the district have been fighting for their land compensation for some time now.

Despite these challenges, the highway construction is progressing smoothly. The total length of NH-563 is 248.83 km, divided into the Karimnagar-Warangal and Karimnagar-Jagtial sections. Junctions are planned near Jagtial and Warangal.

The Karimnagar-Warangal section’s land acquisition process is divided into 3A, 3G, and 3D, with reports indicating near completion. This has prompted authorities to intensify road construction efforts. Originally slated for completion by July 2025, recent changes to the road alignment and an increase in construction rates have pushed the estimated cost to Rs 2,146 crores, a significant rise from the initial Rs 1,641 crores.

At present, some changes have been made in the road going from Karimnagar Bus Stand via Court Square, Raykurti Kothapalli in NH-563 Jagtial-Karimnagar section. Irukulla vagu via Manakondur in Karimnagar, Jubileenagar and Elabotharam via Rukmapur will meet at Kothapalli.

Moreover, 11 bridges are slated for construction. As a part of NH-563, the construction of toll gate is going on at Kothagattu in Sankarapatnam mandal. Every vehicle plying this route must pay toll here. At present, it is reported that DBL Company is carrying out these works. Once the works on the Karimnagar-Warangal section are completed, the connectivity between Chhattisgarh-Telangana-Maharashtra will be further improved.

Officials are confident transport, tourism and employment opportunities will improve. At the same time, the residents of Karimnagar and Jagtial districts are pleading with the government to remove the disparity in compensation.