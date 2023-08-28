Yadadri temple hundi nets Rs 57.6 lakh

Yadadri: The rush of devotees at Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple increased at Yadagirigutta on Sunday. As a result, the temple got a hundi income of Rs 57. 65 lakh.

As per the officials, the temple got Rs 3,46,100 through main booking, Rs 2,200 through Kainkaryam, Rs 12,800 through Suprabhatam, and Rs 4,44,600 through break darshan ticket sales. It also earned through Vrathams Rs 4,13,600, through Vahana Pujas Rs 29,700, through VIP visits Rs 7,05,000, through the publicity wing Rs 42,995 income.

Patagutta temple earned Rs 79,830, while vehicular access yielded Rs 7 lakh, Yadarishi Nilayam Rs 2,52,738, Swarna Pushparchana Rs 1,66,400, Shiva temple Rs 15,800, Pushkarini Rs 2,000, sale of prasadam Rs 19,79,960. The temple also got a good income by way of permanent pujas, welfare package, lease rentals and food donation.