Traditional stone architecture at Kodumur Temple wins praise

Kodumur: The ongoing reconstruction of the ancient Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kodumur town is drawing widespread acclaim from visitors and religious enthusiasts for its traditional stone architecture and intricate sculptural craftsmanship.

Inspecting the site on Wednesday, Ambika Steels Private Limited owner Pradeep Agarwal and Kamadhenu Steel distributors for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Tanush Agarwal and Mayank Agarwal, praised the shrine’s magnificent appearance and structural design.

The delegation closely examined the stone structures and traditional motifs, expressing satisfaction over the construction methodology. They observed that the extensive use of carved stone and ancient architectural elements not only preserves sacred heritage but also significantly elevates the spiritual ambience for visiting devotees. Inquiring about construction timelines, the industrialists commended the committee’s commitment to executing restoration work in total alignment with classical temple traditions.

Temple Committee Chairman Yeddula Maheswara Reddy, accompanied by committee members Yeddula Surya Reddy and Yeddula Satya Reddy, guided the guests through the complex and briefed them on project progress. The management expressed immense happiness over the praise received, affirming that the restored shrine is rapidly emerging as a prominent religious landmark for Kodumur and neighboring regions.

Following the review, Chairman Maheswara Reddy and committee members formally felicitated Pradeep Agarwal, Tanush Agarwal, and Mayank Agarwal in recognition of their visit and encouraging support.