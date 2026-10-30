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ASDC launches training programmes for local youth
Nellore: Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL) has commenced skill development training programmes at Adani Skill Development Centre (ASDC) to enhance employability of local youth.
Speaking after inaugurating the programmes, AKPL Chief Executive Officer Jagdish Patel said that two technical courses — Mechanical Fitter and Assistant Electrician — have already begun, with 35 local youth enrolled. He further announced that four additional training courses - Marine Engine Mechanical System, Welding Training TSHD Simulator Training and Domestic Data Entry Operator Training - will be launched shortly.
Patel reiterated that ASDC will continue to conduct various training programmes aimed at equipping local youth with industry-relevant skills and improving their employment prospects. Later, he distributed training study material to all the enrolled youth.
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