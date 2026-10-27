KIMS Cuddles organises ‘Mrs Mom’ programme

Nellore: KIMS Cuddles Hospital, Nellore, successfully organised ‘Mrs Mom’ programme, in which over 100 pregnant women and their husbands participated. The event covered essential topics, including precautions to be taken during and after pregnancy, yoga practices, breastfeeding techniques, and infant care.

Several distinguished guests, including TDP Nellore rural spokesperson Kotamreddy Vaishnavi, DM&HO Dr Sujatha, Nellore Government General Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Madhavi and others participated in the event.

KIMS Cuddles medical team - comprising neonatologists Dr Naveen and Dr Bhargav, pediatric intensivist Dr Murarji and senior gynecologists Dr Mohan Sai Roopa, Dr Rekha and Dr Manjusha - also participated, sharing valuable guidance with the expectant mothers.

Unit COO Dr Rohini Priya Lakshmi and Regional COO Dr Praveen Kumar Vanchi were present at the event.