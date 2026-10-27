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NDA leaders unite in Nellore, dismiss rift rumours

In Short

Addressing the media after a crucial meeting, MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy urged people to focus on the NDA government’s development works.

The ruling NDA alliance leaders addressing the media in Nellore on Monday
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The ruling NDA alliance leaders addressing the media in Nellore on Monday

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Nellore: Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, MLC Beeda Ravichandra, BJP district president S Vamsidhar Reddy and Jana Sena leader Vemulapati Ajay gathered at the MLA’s residence in Nellore on Monday to reject claims of internal differences within the TDP-led NDA alliance.

Addressing the media after a crucial meeting, MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy urged people to focus on the NDA government’s development works. He said Minister Narayana was bringing substantial funds for Nellore development and MLA Kotamreddy was resolving public grievances, adding that all leaders were united for the victory of alliance candidates in the civic polls.

Minister Narayana stated the government was committed to making Nellore the number one city in the country. He asked voters to compare the development under the previous TDP and present NDA regimes with the YSRCP tenure and elect NDA candidates to continue progress.

MLA Kotamreddy alleged that the YSRCP, unable to accept the unanimous election of TDP candidates in eight divisions of his constituency, was spreading conspiracy theories to create disunity.

MLC Beeda Ravichandra, Jana Sena’s Vemulapati Ajay and BJP’s Vamsidhar Reddy stressed collective efforts by alliance leaders and cadres to secure victory and accelerate Nellore’s development. They stated that development of Nellore is possible only with the victory of alliance candidates.

M Srinivasa Rao
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

M Srinivasa Rao

M Srinivasa Rao[email protected]

M Srinivasa Rao is Staff Reporter for SPSR Nellore District for The Hans India. A seasoned journalist with over 32 years of experience in both English and Telugu journalism. Throughout his career, he has worked with leading Telugu dailies, including Udayam, Andhra Jyothi, and Andhra Prabha, as well as prominent English newspapers such as The Indian Express. He began his journalistic career with Udayam in Tirupati, Chittoor district, where he worked from 1990 to 1992. He then served with Andhra Jyothi and Andhra Prabha in SPSR Nellore district from 1992 to 2006. From 2007 to 2016, he worked as a Staff Reporter for The Indian Express in SPSR Nellore district. Between 2016 and 2019, he was associated with The Hans India in YSR Kadapa district. Over the course of his three-decade-long career, Srinivasa Rao has extensively covered a wide range of beats, with particular expertise in social, economic, crime, and political affairs. He is passionate about reporting on current issues that have a significant impact on society and public life. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) degree from Sri Venkateswara University in 1985.

Tags

Nellore PoliticsTDP-Led NDA AlliancePonguru NarayanaVemireddy Prabhakar ReddyNellore Municipal Elections
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