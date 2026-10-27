NDA leaders unite in Nellore, dismiss rift rumours

Nellore: Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, MLC Beeda Ravichandra, BJP district president S Vamsidhar Reddy and Jana Sena leader Vemulapati Ajay gathered at the MLA’s residence in Nellore on Monday to reject claims of internal differences within the TDP-led NDA alliance.

Addressing the media after a crucial meeting, MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy urged people to focus on the NDA government’s development works. He said Minister Narayana was bringing substantial funds for Nellore development and MLA Kotamreddy was resolving public grievances, adding that all leaders were united for the victory of alliance candidates in the civic polls.

Minister Narayana stated the government was committed to making Nellore the number one city in the country. He asked voters to compare the development under the previous TDP and present NDA regimes with the YSRCP tenure and elect NDA candidates to continue progress.

MLA Kotamreddy alleged that the YSRCP, unable to accept the unanimous election of TDP candidates in eight divisions of his constituency, was spreading conspiracy theories to create disunity.

MLC Beeda Ravichandra, Jana Sena’s Vemulapati Ajay and BJP’s Vamsidhar Reddy stressed collective efforts by alliance leaders and cadres to secure victory and accelerate Nellore’s development. They stated that development of Nellore is possible only with the victory of alliance candidates.