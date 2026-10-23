2 bodies found stuffed in sacks in Chandauli

Chandauli: Two unidentified bodies stuffed in sacks were found at separate locations not far from each other here on Thursday. Both bore gunshot injuries and the throat of one of the victims was found slit, police said. Both bodies were recovered in the Dhina area, triggering concern in the locality. Police suspect the victims were killed elsewhere and their bodies dumped here. Circle Officer (Sakaldiha) Krishna Murari Sharma said one body was found in a minor canal near Dehdhagaon village, close to the Zamania area of neighbouring Ghazipur district, on Thursday morning.

The second body was recovered at another location a short distance away. According to police, one victim was around 35 years old and the other 32. One of the bodies bore a throat wound apparently caused by a sharp-edged weapon, along with a gunshot injury.

The second victim also had a gunshot injury, Sharma said. Both men appeared to be well-built and had a Mahakal symbol marked on their left hands, the officer said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and police are making efforts to establish the identities of the deceased. Sharma said investigators were examining whether the cases were connected, and the motive behind the killings.