Only ‘green firecrackers’ permitted during Diwali

Una: To ensure public safety and environmental protection during Diwali, the Una district administration has issued guidelines regarding sale, storage, and use of firecrackers. District Magistrate Jatin Lal on Thursday said only ‘green’ firecrackers may be stored, sold, or usedin the district during the festival.

Moreover, it would be mandatory to obtain a license from the concerned sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) to set up a stall at a designated location, and strictly adhere to prescribed safety standards.

The district magistrate has directed all SDMs to notify specific locations for sale of green firecrackers within respective jurisdictions. At these designated sites, compliance with relevant government notifications, standard operating procedures (SOPs), and regulations concerning noise pollution control is mandatory. Further, respective SDMs must ensure ambient air quality standards are maintained within their areas.

According to the order, no individual may store or sell green firecrackers without obtaining a license from the relevant SDM. Applications for temporary licenses can be submitted via the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ services on the e-District portal.