3 dead, 55K evacuated in AP; 30K shifted in Odisha

New Delhi: More than 55,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying and coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh ahead of Cyclone Arnab, with three deaths reported so far, NDRF DIG (Operations) SS Soodan said on Wednesday.

Soodan said 39 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams had been deployed for rescue and relief work, including four teams airlifted on Tuesday to assist with the response.

The IMD's Cyclone Warning Centre on Wednesday issued a moderate to high flash flood risk warning for 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam until 5.30 am on Thursday. The warning covered Bapatla, Guntur, NTR, Krishna, Eluru, East Godavari, Kakinada, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Parvathipuram Manyam and West Godavari districts.

It left a trail of destruction with uprooted trees and electric poles and damaged roads, while two persons were electrocuted in separate instances, officials said

The state government coordinated evacuation efforts with the NDRF, moving more than 55,000 people from vulnerable coastal stretches and low-lying areas ahead of the cyclone's arrival.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall triggered by cyclone Arnab has battered southern Odisha, prompting the state government to evacuate over 30,000 people and place several districts on high alert. The cyclone has affected railway operations, with more than 50 trains cancelled and several flight services disrupted. Airports along the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts have witnessed flight cancellations and operational restrictions as a safety measure. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said he had reviewed the ground situation with senior officials following the cyclone’s landfall.