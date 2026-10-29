- PM-KISAN’s 24th instalment to benefit 9.34 crore farmer families; PM Modi to release funds from Gujarat
- CBI withdraws pleas in SC seeking transfer of 2021 Bengal post-poll violence cases
- Google Genie 4 Turns Text Into Interactive Worlds
- Rajnath Singh and Hegseth hail India-US Major Defence Partnership, reiterate joint resolve to eliminate terrorism
- Heavy rain warning for south Bengal as cyclone Arnab disrupts air travel, several flights cancelled
- Jharkhand: Two former Naxal commanders tie knot at Hazaribagh jail
- Kochi Police Commissioner Transferred After Lapses In Fatal Mercedes Crash Involving Judge’s Minor Son
- KIIFB row rocks Kerala Assembly, CM Satheesan attacks former Left govt
3 dead, 55K evacuated in AP; 30K shifted in Odisha
In Short
Soodan said 39 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams had been deployed for rescue and relief work, including four teams airlifted on Tuesday to assist with the response.
New Delhi: More than 55,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying and coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh ahead of Cyclone Arnab, with three deaths reported so far, NDRF DIG (Operations) SS Soodan said on Wednesday.
Soodan said 39 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams had been deployed for rescue and relief work, including four teams airlifted on Tuesday to assist with the response.
The IMD's Cyclone Warning Centre on Wednesday issued a moderate to high flash flood risk warning for 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam until 5.30 am on Thursday. The warning covered Bapatla, Guntur, NTR, Krishna, Eluru, East Godavari, Kakinada, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Parvathipuram Manyam and West Godavari districts.
It left a trail of destruction with uprooted trees and electric poles and damaged roads, while two persons were electrocuted in separate instances, officials said
The state government coordinated evacuation efforts with the NDRF, moving more than 55,000 people from vulnerable coastal stretches and low-lying areas ahead of the cyclone's arrival.
Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall triggered by cyclone Arnab has battered southern Odisha, prompting the state government to evacuate over 30,000 people and place several districts on high alert. The cyclone has affected railway operations, with more than 50 trains cancelled and several flight services disrupted. Airports along the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts have witnessed flight cancellations and operational restrictions as a safety measure. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said he had reviewed the ground situation with senior officials following the cyclone’s landfall.
PM Asks AP CS to Expedite Land Acquisition of Errupalem-Amravati-Namburu Railway Line
IMD Warns of Flash Flood Risk in 13 AP Districts
El Niño Threat: Telangana CM Orders Treated Water Use to Conserve Drinking Water
Congress To Roll Out 200 Buses for ‘Chalo Delhi’ November 1 Rally at Delhi
Congress Suffers Major Setback: Ballot Papers Fail to Save It from ‘Vote Chori’ Rout
CM Revanth Reddy directs officials to take steps to avoid water scarcity