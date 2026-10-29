Congress out for duck in MLC polls

New Delhi: The Congress has drawn a blank in the biennial elections for 28 Legislative Council seats across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka, with the results delivering the party it's biggest setback in Karnataka, where it is in power. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular) alliance swept all four seats in the state, including one held by a sitting Congress MLC, raising alarm bells over the DK Shivakumar-led government's organisational strength and its ability to convert its position at the helm of the Assembly into support among graduates and teachers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi taunted the Congress party for its dismal show in the MLC elections despite the use of paper ballots, a key demand of opposition parties in their campaign against EVMs.