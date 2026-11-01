Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit takes charge as IAF chief

New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, a fighter pilot with more than 3,500 hours of flying experience across over 20 types of aircraft, on Saturday took charge as the new Chief of the Air Staff, succeeding Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, who retired after a 43-year career in the Indian Air Force (IAF). The IAF accorded a ceremonial guard of honour to Air Chief Marshal Singh at the Race Course Air Force Station before he handed over charge to Dixit. Dixit, who was serving as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff, has held several command, staff and instructional appointments during his nearly four-decade career. He also played a key role in Operation Sindoor and has been associated with several major military operations and exercises.