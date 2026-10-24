Asian Para Games: President Droupadi Murmu hails India’s record 114-medal haul

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday hailed India’s para-athletes for their unprecedented success at the Asian Para Games 2026, saying the record medal haul of 114 reflected their hard work, perseverance and self-belief and would inspire young people to dream big and remain undaunted by challenges.

“It is a matter of great joy and pride that our para-athletes have achieved unprecedented success at the Asian Para Games 2026, with the highest-ever tally of 114 medals. This extraordinary success, powered by hard work, perseverance and a firm self-belief among Team India has set an example that inspires our young people to remain undaunted by constraints, dream big, work with dedication and always remain positive. I once again express my heartiest congratulations to the entire Indian contingent,” Murmu posted on X.

India signed off from the Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Friday with a record haul of 114 medals, comprising 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze, surpassing its previous best of 111 medals — 29 gold, 31 silver and 51 bronze — achieved at Hangzhou in 2023.

Two-time Paralympic champion Sumit Antil and para badminton star Nitesh Kumar were among the gold medallists on the final day, as India’s contingent delivered landmark performances across disciplines.

In para badminton, reigning Paralympic champion Nitesh defeated compatriot and reigning world champion Pramod Bhagat 21-18, 21-16 in the men’s singles SL3 final to secure gold. The Indian women’s doubles pair of Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manasi Joshi also clinched gold in the SL3-SU5 event, beating China’s Yang Qiuxia and Xiao Zuxian 21-16, 21-13. Thulasimathi and Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan added silver medals in the women’s singles SU5 and SH6 events, respectively.

Para archers Harvinder Singh and debutant Vijay Sundi won gold in the men’s recurve doubles, while Bhawna and Pooja claimed silver in the women’s recurve doubles, securing India’s first-ever medal in the event at the Asian Para Games.

India’s para-athletes also produced world-record performances in athletics. Haney won gold in the men’s javelin throw F37/38 with a throw of 60.49 metres, setting a world record in the T37 category. Debutant Sandeep captured gold in the men’s 400m T64 in 52.28 seconds, also setting a world record, while Ajay Kumar took bronze in the same event.

Antil secured gold in the men’s javelin throw F42-F44/F61-F64 with a throw of 72.46 metres in the T64 category. Mahendra Gurjar won silver with a Games Record of 59.03 metres in the T42 category, while Sandip Sanjay Sargar claimed bronze with a Games Record of 64.48 metres in the T44 category, completing an Indian podium sweep.

Pranav Soorma won gold in the men’s club throw F51 with a Games Record of 32.87 metres, while Dharambir added bronze. Navdeep won bronze in the men’s javelin throw F40/F41 with 42.55 metres, and Sandeep claimed bronze in the men’s 100m T44 in 11.67 seconds to finish his campaign with one gold, one bronze and a world record.

In para shooting, Mona Agarwal made history by winning gold in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 with a score of 357.5, setting world and Asian Para Games records. She became the first Indian para-shooter to win a medal in the event at the Games.

India’s para table tennis players Jehan Dorab Madan and Shubham Wadhwa won bronze in the men’s doubles MD4 event. At 50, Madan was the oldest member of the Indian contingent to win a medal at the 2026 edition.

Para swimmer Himanshu Nandal rounded off his campaign with a bronze in the men’s 100m freestyle S11 in 1:05.90, taking his medal tally at the Games to three bronze medals.



