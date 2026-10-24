MP to mark Foundation Day with focus on farmers' welfare, tribal heritage

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh will celebrate its Foundation Day on November 1 in line with the ongoing Year of Farmers’ Welfare, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday after meeting Governor Mangubhai Patel at Lok Bhavan in Bhopal.

Yadav said he briefed the Governor on the plans for the state’s Foundation Day celebrations, the birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda on November 15, and programmes proposed for the coming year.

"Today, I met with the Honorable Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel Ji at Lok Bhavan, Bhopal. I informed him about celebrating the Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day on 1st November by linking it to the schemes of the Kisan Kalyan Varsh, grandly observing the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda Ji on 15th November across the state, and the programs for the coming year," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Yadav said, “The state is observing the Year of Farmers’ Welfare, and we will celebrate Foundation Day in line with the schemes being implemented under this initiative.”

He said Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary would be celebrated across the state on a grand scale, adding that Madhya Pradesh has a large tribal population.

The discussions also covered programmes planned for the next year, he said.

Yadav said the Governor had made encouraging remarks about the state government’s work. The state government has designated 2026 as the Year of Farmers’ Welfare, with initiatives focused on the farming community and the agriculture sector.

The Foundation Day celebrations will be linked to these programmes, Yadav said.

November 15 is observed as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, or Tribal Pride Day, to mark the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, who led a tribal uprising against British rule in the late 19th century.

The occasion recognises the contribution of tribal communities to India’s history and freedom struggle. Madhya Pradesh was formed on November 1, 1956, following the reorganisation of states, while Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh on November 1, 2000.

Both states celebrate their Foundation Day on November 1, marking their respective formation dates.



