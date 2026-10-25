CM inspects Chhath ghat construction near Munak Canal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday reviewed the on-ground preparations of the Chhath ghat at Munak Canal in the Shalimar Bagh area and directed officials to ensure organised landscaping of the area.

During the visit, she reviewed the progress of various works and directed officials to ensure proper lighting and cleanliness during the festival. “Delhi government aims to complete the construction of the ghats and related development works before Chhath, enabling devotees to offer prayers with full faith and devotion in a clean environment,” Gupta said.

Chief Minister also reviewed the development of green spaces and plantation work. “Directed officials to ensure that plantation is not carried out without a well thought out plan. Instead, landscaping should be undertaken in an organised manner, keeping in mind the overall appearance of the area and the space available,” Gupta said in a statement.

Chief Minister said that the Munak Canal area, once known for uncleanliness and disorder, is now being transformed into a clean, beautiful and well-organised space.

Gupta issued instructions to officials on waste management and cleanliness in the area and directed officials to ensure that cleanliness receives continuous attention alongside development works.