'Does Rahul Gandhi want to hurt Sikh sentiments?': BJP questions INDIA Bloc's Nov 1 rally

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday questioned the INDIA Bloc's November 1 rally against the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, accusing Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, of wanting to "hurt Sikh sentiments" as the date is linked to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned why Rahul Gandhi was so "adamant" about holding his rally in Delhi on November 1 as the day holds "deep emotional significance" for the Sikh community.

"By creating a storm at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, what kind of salt does Rahul Gandhi want to rub into their wounds?" he asked.

Prasad alleged that there were reports of many of the INDIA Bloc's allies "not being satisfied" with the LoP's decision. "We have also received information that a virtual meeting was convened on October 22 to discuss this issue. However, since many allies did not attend, the meeting was postponed. We have also learnt that several allies were unhappy with the November 1 date and had suggested that the rally be postponed to a later date," he claimed.

Accusing the Congress leader of being "stubborn", Prasad said: "This reflects Rahul Gandhi's true face... when he insists on something, he refuses to listen to anyone. If he is determined to have his way, he will go ahead, even if it means cruelly mocking the sentiments of the Sikh community."

Referring to former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi's remarks that 'When a big tree falls, the earth shakes' following his mother and then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination by two of her Sikh bodyguards, the BJP leader said: "They made every effort to deny the 1984 riots and protect those who perpetrated them."

Recalling the formation of the Justice Ranganath Misra Commission, he said: "It said there was no need for any further enquiry. Later, he (Misra) was appointed to the Rajya Sabha. Subsequently, efforts were made to delay and obstruct the entire investigation."

Prasad said that he was "proud" that the Narendra Modi-led government announced the formation of an SIT to probe the 1984 riots and granted compensation to the affected families.

"Subsequently, several accused were convicted and sentenced to life term including Congress MP Sajjan Kumar...therefore all this is connected to November 1, which is an extremely painful day to remember for the Sikhs," he said.

Further, the BJP leader claimed the anti-SIR protests in the national Capital had caused losses of nearly Rs. 3,000 crore to Delhi’s businesses during the Navratri festival.

"Now, the Chamber of Trade and Industry in Delhi has written a letter to Rahul Gandhi, requesting him to postpone the November 1 rally. They said market footfall has already dropped by 70 per cent. They are concerned that another blockade on that day will cause further disruption," the BJP MP said, citing the upcoming Diwali festival.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition's protests held earlier this month, Prasad said: "We have seen what happens during your rallies. You go for breakfast at restaurant. You brought traffic in Connaught Place to a standstill throughout the day and then sat in front of Akashvani."

The BJP leader accused LoP Gandhi of wanting to "tarnish" India's democracy "under pressure from foreign forces".

"Do you want to create chaos in Delhi again and then go abroad to claim that there is no democracy in India?...Is Rahul Gandhi playing a hostile game with foreign forces to defame India's democracy," he asked.

Further, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Kartarpur Sahib and observance of 'Veer Bal Diwas', that commemorates the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons, are reflections of the work done by the BJP-led government to "respect the sentiments" of the Sikh community.

"We deeply respect the Sikh community’s contributions, their valour and their service in the Army," he asserted.



