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Masked assailants fire bullets at Dubai-based businessman’s home
In Short
The incident took place in A-Block of Lok Vihar, where three bullet marks were found on a car and around four to five bullet marks were reported on a house opposite the spot
New Delhi: In a predawn incident on Wednesday, two motorcycle-borne unidentified men fired bullets at the house of a Dubai-based businessman in northwest Delhi’s Pitampura, which struck walls and a car parked outside the residence.
Police are probing the Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s alleged involvement in the matter, officials said. Police have recovered one live cartridge and two empty cartridge cases from the spot, officials said.
The incident took place in A-Block of Lok Vihar, where three bullet marks were found on a car and around four to five bullet marks were reported on a house opposite the spot, police said. No injuries were reported. The Crime Team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected the scene, while the vehicle and recovered exhibits were taken into police possession for further investigation, according to a police media note.
Police said that the businessman, Sahil Jain, alias Google, had received a threat from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in 2021. A case in connection with the threat was registered at the Special Cell in 2023. “There was no fresh threat after that. No one has claimed responsibility for the firing, and we are working on the intelligence,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Akansha Yadav said. According to the DCP, two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle around 5 am and opened fire in the Lok Vihar area. “We have formed teams and are analysing CCTV footage. We are working on the entry and exit points,” Yadav said.
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