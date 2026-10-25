NDMC to hire agency to upgrade 157 parking sites into smart facilities

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) plans to upgrade 157 parking sites across its jurisdiction into smart parking facilities, offering real-time slot availability, booking and digital payments, according to a tender document.

The project will cover around 15,060 equivalent car spaces (ECS) across three clusters -- Connaught Place, north of Connaught Place and south of Connaught Place. The first cluster comprises 48 parking sites, while the northern and southern clusters will have 63 and 46 sites, respectively.

The selected agency for each cluster will have to pay a fixed monthly licence fee of Rs 2.05 crore for Connaught Place, Rs 2.25 crore for the northern cluster and Rs 2.10 crore for the southern cluster, taking the total to Rs 6.4 crore a month, besides sharing a portion of parking revenue with the civic body.

Bidders will compete on the percentage of gross revenue they offer to share with the NDMC over and above the fixed monthly licence fee.

According to the tender, payments will be routed through an escrow account, with dues payable by the seventh of every month. Late payments will attract interest at 24 per cent annually. Three consecutive missed payments will lead to cancellation of the five-year contract, forfeiture of the security deposit and transfer of infrastructure built by the operator.

The NDMC may also open new parking facilities in the future without compensating the operator. The proposed system will replace manual parking operations with technology-enabled facilities, including automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, FASTag readers, boom barriers and digital displays showing vacant spaces.

Motorists will be able to check availability through a mobile application and web portal, reserve spaces in advance,

purchase monthly passes and make cashless payments. The system will be integrated with a central Parking Operations Control Centre and the NDMC’s Integrated Command and Control Centre for real-time monitoring.

The selected agencies will design, implement, operate and maintain the system, deploying GPS-enabled towing vehicles equipped with cameras in each cluster to tackle unauthorised parking.

The five-year contract includes a three-month implementation period, with concessionaires bearing capital and operational costs.

Monthly parking revenue across the three clusters is projected to exceed Rs 7 crore once the system becomes fully operational. Agencies must furnish performance security totalling around Rs 19.21 crore, while earnest money deposits range from Rs 19 lakh to Rs 23 lakh per cluster.

The tender became available on October 22. A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for October 30, the bid submission deadline is November 12, and technical bids will be opened on November 13. The project covers on-street, off-street and multi-level parking facilities.