Raj CM condemns Kharge’s remark against Modi

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday condemned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying such language has no place in politics.

Kharge sparked a controversy on Sunday with his “Modi ka baap bhi jayega” remark in response to an audience member’s comment that “the prime minister would not go anywhere” during a Patna event organised to celebrate the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar’s first chief minister Shrikrishna Singh.

Sharma said the Congress should maintain political decorum and warned that such statements would only harm the party politically and further damage its image among the people. In a statement, the chief minister said the Congress should introspect over its repeated electoral defeats instead of blaming others. “It is the responsibility of the organisation to address its shortcomings.

Nobody else can do it for them,” he said. Sharma said the Congress should stop making excuses and focus on regaining the trust of the people. “Public trust cannot be won merely by making allegations and irresponsible statements,” he said.