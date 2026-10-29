Raj panchayat polls: Shekhawat casts vote

Jaipur: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat cast his vote in Jodhpur in Rajasthan, where the second phase of panchayati raj elections covering 22 districts was underway. The voting began at 7 am for 352 wards of 22 zila parishads and 2,197 wards of 124 panchayat samitis. In some places, however, it was delayed as electronic voting machines (EVMs) malfunctioned, according to officials.

Till 1 pm, a voter turnout of 34.92 per cent was recorded. The turnout was 13.68 per cent till 10 am. According to polling figures, Devla panchayat samiti in Udaipur district recorded the highest turnout of 52.52 per cent till 1 pm, followed by Beethnok in Bikaner at 47.42 per cent, Sulav in Udaipur at 46.19 per cent and Batadoo in Barmer at 45.39 per cent.

The lowest turnout of 25.79 per cent was recorded in Aspur panchayat samiti of Dungarpur district, followed by Gogunda in Udaipur at 26.89 per cent and Amber in Jaipur at 27.34 per cent. In Jaipur district, Shahpura panchayat samiti recorded 37.03 per cent polling, Rampura Dabri 35.64 per cent, Jalsu 34.87 per cent, Amarsar 34.51 per cent and Amber 27.34 per cent. Rajasthan minister Jhabar Singh Kharra voted at booth number 54 in Bharni village of Sikar district. Some places saw polling getting delayed in the morning due to malfunctioning electronic voting machines (EVMs).