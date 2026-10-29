UPSC chief presents 76th annual report to President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission Chairman Ajay Kumar, along with members of the Commission, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and presented the 76th annual report of the Commission, an official said on Thursday.

During the meeting, the UPSC Chairman also presented commemorative coins and a postage stamp issued on the occasion of the Centenary Year of the Commission.

Other members of the Commission, accompanying the Chairman, included Lt. Gen. Raj Shukla (Retd.), Suman Sharma, Bidyut Behari Swain, Dinesh Dasa, Sheel Vardhan Singh, Sanjay Verma, Sujata Chaturvedi and Anuradha Prasad, the official said.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan said on its social media account that during the day Murmu also met governors of Odisha and Karnataka.

“Governor of Odisha, Shri Braj Mohan Ram called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” said the President’s Secretariat.

In another message, it said, “Governor of Karnataka, Dr Sudha Yadav called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

Meanwhile, the Vice President’s Secretariat said on Thursday that C.P. Radhakrishnan will visit Tamil Nadu on Friday.

“During his visit, the Vice-President will pay his respects and offer floral tributes at Pasumpon, Ramanathapuram, on the occasion of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Jayanthi,” it said.

“He will also attend the Golden Jubilee Celebrations and the 39th Convocation Ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute (Deemed to be University) in Dindigul,” he said.

Earlier this week, Radhakrishnan visited Vijayawada to attend an event at a University of Health Sciences.

He called for greater investment in medical research and innovation to address pressing healthcare challenges, highlighting the role of emerging technologies in transforming healthcare.

Addressing the Ruby Jubilee celebrations of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, the Vice President emphasised that technology must serve humanity and compassion should remain at the heart of healthcare.

Radhakrishnan also urged doctors to lead the fight against drug abuse and help build a drug-free society.

The Vice President undertook a two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh, which included offering prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati and Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple in Tiruchanur, a statement said.



