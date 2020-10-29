Kalvakuntla Kavitha takes charges as Nizamabad MLC

TRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday took charge as the MLC of Nizamabad. Telangana council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy administered the oath to Kavitha. Ministers Prashanth Reddy, Satyavati Rathod, other MLAs and MPs of erstwhile Nizamabad district were present at the oath-taking ceremony.



Kavitha won MLC by-elections from Nizamabad by securing 89 per cent of the total votes. Of the total 823 polled votes, Kavitha got 672 votes. A few days after the by-election result, Kavitha went into home-quarantine which delayed the oath-taking ceremony.

It is known that Kavitha served as the Nizamabad MP from 2014 to 2019 and lost to the BJP in 2019 parliament elections. However, Kavitha's victory in the by-elections created abuzz in the political circles that she would make her entry into the state cabinet.

Smt @RaoKavitha has taken oath of the office as the Member of Legislative Council today.



Council Chairman Sri Gutta Sukender Reddy administered the oath taking of Smt Kavitha.



Minister Sri @VPRTRS, several MLAs and MLCs of erstwhile Nizamabad district attended the ceremony.




