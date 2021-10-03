Let's realise Bapu's dreams: Collector Narayana Reddy

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy on Saturday said that everyone can achieve change in the society by practising Satyagraha in the same way that Gandhi followed the path of non-violence to achieve national independence.

The Collector was paying rich tributes to the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri in Nizamabad. He said that due to Gandhi's satyagraha, everyone was living in a free environment today. He said that the struggle of many great men under the leadership of Gandhi was to shape the future of India as its people wished. He recalled that Gandhi had fought with the British government with the sole intention of liberating India.

Narayana Reddy said that Gandhi went to jail without even caring for his life and suffered many hardships and fought tirelessly through non-violent means for India's independence. As a result, the country is at the forefront of the world in many areas. India is now leading corona vaccine invention and was supplying it to many countries. The Collector urged the people to make the dreams of national leaders come true and move forward with their spirit.

Earlier, Additional Collector and Municipal Commissioner in-charge Chitra Mishra and Additional Collector Chandrasekhar flagged off a 2K-Run organised by the Nehru Youth Center as part of the Azad Ki Amrit celebrations. The rally was held from Gandhi Chowk to the Collectorate Ground. NCC, 7th Battalion, NYK Youth, school students participated in the rally. Trainee Assistant Collector Makarand and a number of officials participated in the programme.