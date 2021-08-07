'Let's work for development in line with Jayashankar's aspirations

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayanareddy and Nizamabad Mayor Dandu Neetu Kiran called on everyone to work for the comprehensive development of the people in line with Jayashankar's aspirations in the state of Telangana.

The 87th birth anniversary of Telangana state ideologue Professor Jayashankar was celebrated on Friday under the auspices of the BC Welfare Department. In Nizamabad district, politicians, public representatives and people paid rich tributes to Jayashankar. Later, the district administration organised a memorial function on the occasion at the Pragati Bhavan Conference Hall in the Collectorate. City Mayor Neetu Kiran said Prof Jayashankar was a man who seems to have brought a great value to the word teacher.

Neetu said he had heard arguments to persuade his opponents about the need to form a separate Telangana state. She said that Jayashankar was the person who inspired the people of the state as his own children and gave advice and suggestions to CM KCR in the movement.

District Collector Narayana Reddy said that the people of Telangana need to move forward with the ideals by implementing the professor's theories. He said that it was a pleasure to officially celebrate the birth anniversary of Telangana's ideologue, Professor Jayashankar. The Collector said that Jayashankar was the one who witnessed the struggle before 1952 and the 1969 Telangana movement. He said that we should vein his faith that a separate state is essential for the development of the Telangana region.

The event was attended by Additional Collector Chitra Mishra, Municipal Commissioner Jitesh V Patil, Library Chairman Rajeshwar, BC Welfare Officer Ramesh Consumer Information Center Chairman Rajeshwar, BC community representatives, Anjaneyulu, Srinivas Goud, Sudhakar BC community leaders, caste leaders and officials.