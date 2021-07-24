Minister Prashant Reddy inspects flood-hit areas

Nizamabad: Minister of State for Roads, Buildings and Legislative Affairs,Vemula Prashant Reddy inspected the tanks and damaged crops, due to continuous downpour in Nizamabad district on Friday.He inspected tanks and check dams at Mote, Aklur, Bhimgal and Muchkur.

The Minister said that Rs 3 crore 80 lakh has been sanctioned for the Matu canal from the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund which has been fully developed, that would alleviate the water shortage this year.

The Minister said the surplus water overflow through the pond outlet was gratifying.The SRSP project will receive flood water from the upper Godavari. There was an inflow of three and a half to four lakh cusecs in SRSP on Thursday and five lakh cusecs of water was left at the bottom of Godavari. At present, the SRSP project is balancing 85 TMC and releasing two lakh tones below, the Minister explained. The power, irrigation and Panchayati Raj departments are monitoring the situation from time to time, he added.

The Minister inspected the pond breech in Muchkur and directed the authorities to restore the tank bund. He said the Muchkur and Neelapalli ponds in Bhimagal mandal in Balkonda constituency were cut off due to heavy rains. Rs 3 lakh is sanctioned for the restoration. The crop was submerged in 150 acres of land for farmers under the pond embankment.