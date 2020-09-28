Selfie turns fatal for gulf returnee in Nizamabad

In yet another selfie death, a man who returned from gulf 15 days ago to his native place in Nizamabad has died after he accidentally slipped into the water project while taking a selfie. The incident occurred at Suddapalli village of Dichpally mandal in the district on Monday.

Naveen had arrived from Qatar to see his parents and after 14-day home quarantine, he went to Ramadugu project along with his parents. Naveen tried to take a selfie with his friends when he slipped and fell into the water. Naveen's friends alerted the police who deployed expert swimmers to trace him. Naveen's body was fished out and sent to post-mortem.

On September 7, two youngsters died after they accidentally slipped into a water stream while taking a selfie and drowned at Dharur mandal of Jagtial district. The deceased were Kiran and Ravi.

The two men along with other friends went to Kakatiya stream and tried to take a picture when they fell in the water.

Another youngster also died after he fell into the water while trying to take a selfie at Bopparam of Kethepally mandal in Nalgonda on August 23. He went to the Musi river to watch the release of water.



