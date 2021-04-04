Telangana: 86 tests coronavirus positive after attending marriage in Nizamabad

Coronavirus in Telangana: As many as 86 people tested positive after attending a marriage at Siddhapur of Varni mandal in Nizamabad district.

Getting into details, around 370 persons had attended the marriage in Hanmajipet are subjected to undergo COVID-19 tests out of which the results of 86 came positive. The district medical and healthcare officials were alerted and established a medical camp in Siddhapur for conducting tests on the villagers.

The officials are also identifying the people who came in contact with the infected persons.

In yet another incident, around 27 persons tested positive in a village in Jagtial district. The village gram panchayat imposed lockdown restricting the movement of people in the village.



