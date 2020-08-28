Vet doctor ends life in Nizamabad fearing of coronavirus infection

A 43-year-old veterinary doctor committed suicide on Thursday night at his residence in Mubaraknagar in Nizamabad rural. He was identified as Dammai Santosh. The incident came to light on Friday morning when his family members went inside his room and found him hanging.

According to the Station House Officer (SHO) Madhusudan Goud, Santosh was working as a veterinary doctor in Maklur mandal of the district. As Santosh used to meet many people while he was on duty, he was scared of contracting virus. Hence, he had been staying away from his family and is living in a special room to avoid his children from getting infected.

Meanwhile, Santosh's wife Radha said that her husband is worrying over a land issue for the last few days. "He was worried about the one-acre of the agricultural land not getting registered," she added.

Based on the complaint lodged by the doctor's wife, the SHO registered a case and took up the investigation. The veterinary doctor is survived by wife, son and daughter.

The police said that the reason for his suicide is not known. No suicide note also was also found with him.