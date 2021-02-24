Will quit politics, if MP Arvind wins again: MLA Shakeel

Bodhan (Nizamabad): Bodhan MLA Shakeel Amer advised Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind to stop politicising Bodhan fake passport issue.

Speaking with the media on Tuesday, the MLA alleged that foreigners were entering into the country due to the negligence of the Central government. He challenged MP Arvind to question the Centre in this regard and to make his father D Srinivas to resign for his MP post. Shakeel warned that they won't keep quite if anyone comments on the TRS government.

Clarifying that there are no Rohingyas in Bodhan, the MLA suggested the MP to concentrate on development instead of creating rifts between various religions. He challenged that he will retire from politics if Arvind wins as MP again. The MLA challenged the MP to come for public debate on the development he made to the district during the past two years.