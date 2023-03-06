10-foot python captured at Tirumala
Highlights
A 10-foot long python was captured at Balaji Nagar where displaced locals reside at Tirumala on Sunday.
Tirumala: A 10-foot long python was captured at Balaji Nagar where displaced locals reside at Tirumala on Sunday. A resident who found the python crawling, alerted others in the colony surrounded by thick forest and also the TTD officials who sent snake man Bhaskar Naidu working in the forest department to catch it. Naidu, after capturing the python, left it in deep forests far away from the colony.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS