12th century Krishna temple in shambles

Tirupati: In a disheartening case of neglect, the 12th-century Chola temple, known as the Krishna temple, located in Mundlapudi village on the outskirts of Tirupati, tells a tale of fading architectural grandeur. Renowned archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India Foundation, Dr E Sivanagi Reddy, accompanied by Tirupati-based heritage activist B V Ramana, undertook a visit to the site on Wednesday.

The temple, boasting intricate architectural features, comprises a garbhagriha, ardha mandapa and mahamandapa, yet it stands bereft of the superstructure on its roof.

Dr Reddy highlighted the temple’s origins, noting that it was elevated on an adhisthana, adorned with walls featuring Koshtas embellished with Makara Toranas, miniature shrines and kumbha panjara pillars crowned by an entablature. Noteworthy sculptures, including Nataraja, Krishna as Venugopala, musicians and dwarfs, showcase the distinct Chola artistic style.

Despite its historical significance, the temple faces a state of neglect, with the adhisthana (basement) half-buried and concealed by a cement road on its northern side. Cracks mar the walls, and rampant vegetation threatens to obscure the temple’s intrinsic beauty.

Dr Reddy drew attention to the village’s history, revealing that Mundlapudi, also known as Munaipundi and Muniyapundi, was once referred to as Sivapadasekhara Nallur. Historical records indicate that Mundlapudi’s income was donated to illuminate the lamps at the Parasareswara (Tippladilswara Mudaya Mahadevan) temple in Yogimallavaram near Tiruchanur.

A notable absence within the sanctum sanctorum is the Krishna idol, with villagers resorting to worshiping photo frames of Lord Krishna.

Expressing concern for the temple’s preservation, Dr Sivanagi Reddy and BV Ramana fervently appealed to the Mundlapudi villagers to initiate the restoration process. They recommended dismantling the structure and reconstructing it on robust modern foundations to ensure its safeguarding for posterity.