2 vans donated to TTD
MS Sundar Ram of MS Ramaiah Educational Institutions, Bengaluru, on Friday donated two huge Dost Mobile Vans of Ashok Leyland Company worth Rs 45 lakh to TTD to distribute Annaprasadam to devotees.
Special pujas were performed to these vehicles in Tirumala on Friday. Later, vehicle keys were handed over to TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary.
The Additional EO said that these state-of-the-art vehicles will be very useful for distributing Annaprasadam and drinking water along the queue lines. He said that these vehicles will be used with immediate effect.
TTD Transport Depot Manager Lakshmi Prasanna, in-charge DI Haribabu, and others were present.
