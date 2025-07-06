3-day Int’l conference concludes at IIT Tirupati

Tirupati: The Third International Conference on Construction Materials and Structures (ICCMS 2025), hosted by the Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati concluded on Saturday.

Centred on the theme ‘Synergy of Materials and Structures’, the conference addressed the urgent need to align materials innovation with advanced structural design to confront the pressing challenges of climate change, resource scarcity, digital transformation and urban complexity.

Over 550 delegates from across academia, industry, government and research institutions representing more than 12 countries took part in the conference.

During the valedictory session held on Saturday, IIT Tirupati Director Prof KN Satyanarayana presented nine Best Paper and Posters awards, recognising exceptional scholarly contributions across oral and poster categories.

Conference chair Prof Bijily Balakrishnan described ICCMS 2025 as one of the most meaningful experiences of her professional life. She emphasised four key outcomes of the conference: The global reaffirmation of the need for low-carbon, high-performance construction materials; the rising importance of digital fabrication and adaptive systems in delivering efficient and resilient structures; the power of cross-sectoral collaborations in informing policy and accelerating innovation; and the essential engagement of young researchers, championed by institutions such as RILEM and ICI.

Head of the Civil & Environmental Engineering Prof Suresh Jain and others took part.