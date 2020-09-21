A rowdy sheeter killed by rivals in Tirupati

Tirupati: In Temple city, Tirupati, A rowdy sheeter Dinesh (29) was killed by his rivals due to old grudges. This murder was taken place around 12 clocks at the midnight on Sunday. After receiving the information from locals Tirupati west police rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy. According to West Police, few unidentified persons attacked with knives on Dinesh near his residency in Giripuram.

It is learnt that previously deceased Dinesh was involved in few murder attempt cases and also local group clashes. Police are suspecting that some of the persons in his rival group has been planned for his murder and attacked when he was alone on road in the midnight. By knife stabbings, Dinesh lost a lot of blood and died on the spot with severe injuries. For the last few months in Tirupati city among the youth often group clashes were occurring over personal grudges.

Tirupati Urban Police some extent tried to prevent it, but again murder culture was repeated in the city very often. Particularly in the case police have concentrated on deceased Dinesh phone call data and enquiring the kin and kith about his group rivalry with whom. West DPS Narsappa supervising the case investigation.

By these often group clashes in the city, common people were in the grip of fear. But police are always saying that they won't tolerate the law and order trouble mongers, in fact practically that police fear was not seen in youth.

Tirupati Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy has enquired about the incident and instructed the police officers concerned to nab the culprits who involved in Dinesh murder.