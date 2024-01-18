Adoni: Manvi Devendrappa enters frey for Adoni TDP ticket

Adoni (Kurnool district) : With one more senior TDP leader Manvi Devendrappa entering the fray to contest for Adoni MLA seat in 2024 general elections, the number of members raised to four. Already sitting MLA K Meenakshi Naidu, Madire Bhaskar Reddy and Gudise Krishnamma were in the race.

Manvi Devandrappa, hailing from Kurva community, is an active leader and served TDP in various positions since 1989. He also served as Adoni Market Yard Chairman up to 2019.

Adoni has a total voter strength of 2.40 lakh. Of this, 40,000 voters are from Kurva community, another 40,000 from Muslim community and the remaining are Valmikis, Reddys and SCs.

Speaking to The Hans India here on Wednesday, Devendrappa said that he met party president and general secretary Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh in Kuppam on December 30 last year and urged ticket to contest as Adoni MLA. He was confident of getting the ticket. Stating that sitting MLA K Meenakshi Naidu lost faith among the voters as he is facing several allegations, Devendrappa said that he got more chances of winning and his winning would be a return gift to the party chief, if ticket was given to him. He even said that he will certainly win Adoni seat with a majority of 15,000 to 20,000 votes.

When asked whether the sitting MLA will support him if party gives the ticket, Devendrappa expressed confidence that Meenakshi Naidu will certainly support him as there are no disputes among them. He added that if MLA ticket is given to Meenakshi Naidu, then he will get MP seat.