Adulterated Ghee Supply: YSRCP changed terms & conditions to suit their interests, charges BJP

Tirupati: BJP State spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy said that it is a fact that adulteration of ghee has taken place during the YSRCP regime.

The previous trust board led by Y V Subba Reddy and Karunakar Reddy had changed all the earlier tender conditions which were in vogue for long, he said.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, the BJP leader said many conditions that a dairy should have minimum three years of experience was reduced to 1 year and production capacity of ghee was also brought down from 4 lakh litres to 1 lakh litres per day. The annual turnover of the company (ghee supplier) which was 250 crores till 2019 was reduced to Rs 50 crore and all this apparently was to benefit the henchmen of

YSRCP leaders.

Bhanu Prakash alleged that the changes in the terms and conditions were made by the TTD trust board (Resolution No.371) and a resolution was adopted to the effect in the trust board meeting giving scope to the adulteration.

He reiterated that those who are in the helm of TTD affairs i.e chairmen Y V Subba Reddy, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and EO A V Dharma Reddy between 2019 and 2024 should be held responsible for the changes which had led to deterioration of the quality of different prasadams of Lord Venkateswara.

The BJP leader said that he would soon make public more details on the TTD’s misadventure of changing the rules and regulations and the terms and conditions for supply of ghee and how it benefitted the YSRCP leaders. He further said that former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was talking of his religion being humanism. Whatever his religion be, he is not a Hindu and not only as per the rules of the TTD but even as per the direction of the High Court, he has to sign the document before entering Tirumala since he was now a private citizen.