- KCR to chair Cabinet meeting today
- BRS, a B-team of BJP, says KA Paul
- POWERGRID organises chess tourney
- Vishwak’s next titled ‘Gangs of Godavari;’ glimpse looks raw and rustic
- 73-year-old woman suffocated to death by volunteer in Visakhapatnam
- Yamuna River: Search Continues For Missing Boys Feared Drowned In Alipur
- Heavy rains to lash Telangana on August 1, light rains today
- FIR Registered Against ITLF Spokesperson Ginza Vualzong For Promoting Enmity In Manipur
- Chiranjeevi hails ‘Baby’ movie and it’s team; says film is an educative film
- Sree Vishnu’s next film title impresses youth; film is a prequel to super hit ‘Raja Raja Chora’
Agri testing labs prove a blessing for farmers
- Six labs are established in six constituencies in Tirupati district
- Farmers can get soil, seeds and fertilisers tested at these labs free of cost to get good crop yields
Tirupati: To safeguard farmers from contaminated seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, the State government established YSR Agri Testing Labs. In order to enable them sow quality seeds and use quality fertilisers and pesticides, it was intended to check quality of the seeds from the very beginning. Before planting, they can also receive free soil test. Through this lab, collection centres for soil testing, seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides have also been established.
In Tirupati district, Agri testing labs were set up in Srikalahasti, Tirupati, Gudur and Venkatagiri constituencies and providing all kinds of services. These were made available in Satyavedu and Sullurpet constituencies on July 8 and soon they will offer comprehensive services.
Prior to the establishment of these labs, farmers would ship their seeds to other districts for quality check and had to wait for 30 to 40 days for results. Due to this, many farmers used to plant seeds they had purchased from the market without first evaluating them, which reduced agricultural productivity. Now they are receiving the findings within a week through Agri testing labs.
In general, farmers were expressing satisfaction with the new facilities. Nandamuni, a farmer from Perumallapalli village in Tirupati district, claimed that Agri Lab provided him with high-quality seeds and fertilisers he needed for his land. The amount of time has been greatly decreased and he no longer needs to endure the emotional anguish of receiving fake seeds.
District Agriculture Officer Prasada Rao said that YSR Agri testing labs have been made available in six Assembly constituencies in the district. Awareness programmes are being conducted on what kind of seeds and fertilisers should be used by farmers before cultivation. If there is any doubt about fertilisers or seeds bought by farmers, the lab people will directly come and do the tests for free of cost, which will help them immensely.
District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy has advised farmers to make use of Agri testing labs to get better crop yields.