All set for Int’l Yoga Day at TTD

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams JEO V Veerabrahmam said that the temple management has completed all the arrangements for the International Yoga Day, scheduled to be held globally on June 21. The event will take place at 6.30 AM on Saturday at the Parade Grounds located within the TTD Administrative Building premises in Tirupati.

Under the supervision of senior TTD officials, special arrangements have been made to accommodate around 1,500 participants practicing yoga. TTD employees, staff, and students from TTD educational institutions are expected to participate in the event. Veerabrahmam instructed officials to ensure the provision of breakfast and drinking water to all participants at the venue.