All set for Sri Ramakrishna Teertha Mukkoti celebrations

Tirumala: The arrangements for Sri Ramakrishna Teertha Mukkoti, one of the prominent torrents which will be observed on February 01 in Tirumala has been completed by all departments.

This Teertha Mukkoti celebration takes place every year on the full moon day in the sacred Magha month.

According to the legend, Sri Ramakrishna Maharshi performed penance on Venkatadri hill and created this sacred spring for his bathing. At this sacred site, the idols of Sri Rama and Sri Krishna are anointed with milk, curd, and sandalwood paste. This holy spring is located approximately 6 kilometers away from the Papavinasanam dam, accessible through a forest path. TTD has made extensive arrangements for the devotees visiting this pilgrimage site. Arrangements include shamianas (tents), continuous announcements via radio broadcasting, and display boards for the devotees on Do's and Don'ts.

Annaprasadam (food offering) and water distribution to devotees besides queue management at Papavinasanam by Srivari Seva volunteers.

Pilgrims with excessive weight problems, obesity, asthma, heart-related problems, other chronic diseases, are not permitted.

Devotees will be allowed to the pilgrimage site only after medical screening at Papavinasanam. Two ambulances and 4 medical camps have been set up to provide treatment in case of emergencies.

Since private vehicles and two-wheelers will not be allowed to Papavinasanam on February 1st, APSRTC buses have been arranged to transport pilgrims from Gogarbham Dam point to Papavinasanam. Pilgrims will be allowed to this pilgrimage site only from 6 AM to 12 Noon on February 1. TTD requests devotees to follow the above guidelines and make their pilgrimage experience a memorable one.