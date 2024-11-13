Alliance Air flight cancellation irks passengers

Tirupati: In an unexpected disruption, Alliance Air passengers faced significant inconvenience on Tuesday when their scheduled flight from Tirupati to Hyderabad was abruptly cancelled.

The unannounced cancellation affected about 45 travellers who had booked tickets on the morning flight, which was supposed to arrive from Hyderabad at 7.15 am and depart for Hyderabad at 8.15 am.

Passengers reported that they received no prior notification of the cancellation, which left many stranded at Tirupati airport with no clear alternatives. The cancellation sparked frustration among waiting passengers, who expressed disappointment with the airline’s failure to communicate or arrange for alternate travel options.

Some frustrated travellers staged a brief protest at the terminal, demanding answers and immediate rebooking options. After waiting for clarification, some passengers managed to secure seats on other flights to Hyderabad, though they incurred additional costs and delays. Others, left with no choice, opted to return home, disappointed with the lack of assistance from the airline.